C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Coors Field. Miles Mikolas will be on the mound for St. Louis, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average one home run per game to rank 17th in baseball with 10 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .414.

The Cardinals are third in the majors with a .284 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 23 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (40 total runs).

The Cardinals rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .353.

Cardinals batters strike out 7.2 times per game, the third-lowest average in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in baseball (1.586).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Braves L 5-2 Home Miles Mikolas Bryce Elder 4/7/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Jack Flaherty Brandon Woodruff 4/8/2023 Brewers W 6-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Eric Lauer 4/9/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Away Jake Woodford Freddy Peralta 4/10/2023 Rockies L 7-4 Away Steven Matz German Márquez 4/11/2023 Rockies - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Freeland 4/12/2023 Rockies - Away Jack Flaherty José Ureña 4/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jordan Montgomery Vince Velásquez 4/14/2023 Pirates - Home Jake Woodford Johan Oviedo 4/15/2023 Pirates - Home Steven Matz Roansy Contreras 4/16/2023 Pirates - Home Miles Mikolas Mitch Keller

