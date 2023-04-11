Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brendan Donovan -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has two home runs and two walks while hitting .235.
- In six of nine games this year, Donovan has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In nine games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this season (33.3%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.31 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- Freeland (2-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .789 WHIP ranks 10th, and 4.3 K/9 ranks 77th among qualifying pitchers this season.
