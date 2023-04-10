Cardinals vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 10
Monday's game between the Colorado Rockies (4-6) and St. Louis Cardinals (3-6) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on April 10.
The probable starters are Steven Matz (0-1) for the St. Louis Cardinals and German Marquez (1-1) for the Colorado Rockies.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.
- St. Louis has played as favorites of -145 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 36 (4.0 per game).
- The Cardinals have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|Braves
|L 4-1
|Steven Matz vs Dylan Dodd
|April 5
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Bryce Elder
|April 7
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 8
|@ Brewers
|W 6-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Eric Lauer
|April 9
|@ Brewers
|L 6-1
|Jake Woodford vs Freddy Peralta
|April 10
|@ Rockies
|-
|Steven Matz vs German Márquez
|April 11
|@ Rockies
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Freeland
|April 12
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs José Ureña
|April 13
|Pirates
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Vince Velásquez
|April 14
|Pirates
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Johan Oviedo
|April 15
|Pirates
|-
|Steven Matz vs Roansy Contreras
