Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has two home runs and two walks while batting .233.
- In five of eight games this season, Donovan has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- Donovan has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.55).
- The Rockies rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 66th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 30th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 68th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.