Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler O'Neill -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on April 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has a home run and two walks while hitting .231.
- O'Neill has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- O'Neill has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.2 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers' 2.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Brewers will look to Peralta (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Mets, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
