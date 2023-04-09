Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Brewers.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.485) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Arenado is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit four times (50.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 2.79 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- Peralta (1-0) starts for the Brewers, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
