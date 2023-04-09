On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (coming off going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Brewers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.485) thanks to two extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
  • Arenado is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
  • Arenado has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit four times (50.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Arenado has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 2.79 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • Peralta (1-0) starts for the Brewers, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
