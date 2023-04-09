After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has two home runs and two walks while hitting .269.

In five of seven games this year, Donovan has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (42.9%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

