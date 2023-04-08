Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .286 with a double and a walk.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in four of six games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Contreras has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.32).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
- The Brewers will look to Lauer (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
