Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .227 with a home run and a walk.
- O'Neill has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 2.32 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up five home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Lauer (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.