After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .227 with a home run and a walk.

O'Neill has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings