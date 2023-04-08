The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.367).

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 135th in slugging.

Arenado enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333.

Arenado has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit three times (42.9%).

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Arenado has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings