Dylan Carlson -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the mound, on April 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate (2022)

Carlson hit .236 with 30 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.

In 73 of 130 games last season (56.2%) Carlson had at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (19.2%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games last season (130 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Carlson picked up an RBI in 31 out of 130 games last season (23.8%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (6.9%).

In 47 of 130 games last season (36.2%) he scored, and in 10 of those games (7.7%) he scored more than once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 64 .249 AVG .226 .342 OBP .295 .431 SLG .336 23 XBH 19 5 HR 3 26 RBI 16 48/27 K/BB 46/19 3 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 65 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.9%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (21.5%) 26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%) 5 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.6%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.5%)

