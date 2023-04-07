Luke Kennard will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kennard, in his previous game (April 4 win against the Trail Blazers) put up 20 points and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Kennard, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.1 15.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 4.2 Assists -- 1.5 2.4 PRA -- 13.3 21.8 PR -- 11.8 19.4 3PM 2.5 2.2 4.1



Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Bucks

Kennard's Grizzlies average 104.2 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.9 points per game.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 23.7 assists per contest.

The Bucks are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12 made 3-pointers per game.

Luke Kennard vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/1/2022 32 23 4 6 3 0 1 2/6/2022 22 5 2 3 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.