The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -7.5 -

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • In Memphis' 80 games with a set total, 36 have hit the over (45%).
  • The Grizzlies are 39-41-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Memphis has been favored 62 times and won 47, or 75.8%, of those games.
  • This season, Memphis has won 18 of its 21 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Bucks Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 0 0% 116.9 234 112.9 225.8 231.0
Bucks 0 0% 117.1 234 112.9 225.8 227.5

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Grizzlies have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
  • When playing at home, Memphis has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (14-25-0).
  • The Grizzlies record 116.9 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 112.9 the Bucks give up.
  • Memphis is 31-18 against the spread and 40-9 overall when scoring more than 112.9 points.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Bucks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 39-41 12-14 36-44
Bucks 44-36 0-0 41-39

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Bucks
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.1
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
31-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-16
40-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
112.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
32-21
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 35-18
40-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 45-8

