On Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Bucks Moneyline
DraftKings Grizzlies (-8) 229.5 -320 +265 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Grizzlies (-7.5) 229.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Grizzlies (-8) 229.5 -345 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Grizzlies (-4.5) - -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Betting Trends

  • The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game with a +315 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 112.9 per outing (12th in the league).
  • The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (posting 117.1 points per game, sixth in league, and conceding 112.9 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +337 scoring differential.
  • These teams score 234 points per game combined, 4.5 more than this game's over/under.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to average 225.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
  • Memphis has covered 35 times in 80 chances against the spread this season.
  • Milwaukee has compiled a 44-32-4 record against the spread this season.

Grizzlies and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Grizzlies +1600 +600 -10000
Bucks +285 +130 -

