After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Brandon Woodruff) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has two home runs and two walks while hitting .273.

In four of six games this season, Donovan has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings