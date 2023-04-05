On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)

Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.

Contreras had a base hit in 66 out of 113 games last year (58.4%), with more than one hit in 28 of those contests (24.8%).

He homered in 20 games a year ago (out of 113 opportunities, 17.7%), going deep in 4.5% of his trips to home plate.

Contreras drove in a run in 39 of 113 games last season (34.5%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He came around to score 47 times in 113 games (41.6%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (13.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 54 .259 AVG .224 .362 OBP .335 .459 SLG .474 23 XBH 24 10 HR 12 33 RBI 22 55/24 K/BB 48/21 4 SB 0 Home Away 59 GP 54 38 (64.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (51.9%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%) 28 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%) 9 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.4%) 20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

