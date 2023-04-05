Tyler O'Neill -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)

  • O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
  • O'Neill had a hit 54 times last season in 96 games (56.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.8%).
  • He hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games last year (13 of 96), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • O'Neill picked up an RBI in 33 of 96 games last year (34.4%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of those contests (15.6%).
  • He scored a run in 45.8% of his 96 games last season, with two or more runs in 10.4% of those games (10).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 46
.224 AVG .231
.315 OBP .302
.362 SLG .418
9 XBH 17
6 HR 8
32 RBI 26
47/19 K/BB 56/19
6 SB 8
Home Away
50 GP 46
27 (54.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (58.7%)
7 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (26.1%)
22 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (47.8%)
6 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%)
18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (32.6%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Elder will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 23-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Miami Marlins.
  • In his 10 appearances last season he finished with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.241 WHIP, putting together a 2-4 record.
