Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tommy Edman At The Plate (2022)
- Edman hit .265 with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.
- In 65.8% of his games last season (102 of 155), Edman got a base hit, and in 41 of those games (26.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a home run in 8.4% of his games last season (155 in all), going deep in 2.1% of his trips to home plate.
- In 26.5% of his games a season ago (41 of 155), Edman drove in a run. In 13 of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- In 44.5% of his games last year (69 of 155), he scored at least one run, and in 21 (13.5%) he scored two or more runs.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.276
|AVG
|.254
|.320
|OBP
|.332
|.416
|SLG
|.385
|24
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|29
|47/17
|K/BB
|64/31
|19
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|52 (65.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (65.8%)
|22 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (25.0%)
|36 (45.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (43.4%)
|8 (10.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.6%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (26.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff ranked second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- The Braves allowed the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Elder will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3, the 23-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Miami Marlins.
- Last season he finished with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.241 WHIP over his 10 games, putting together a 2-4 record.
