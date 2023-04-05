Smoothie King Center is where the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) and Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) will match up on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. CJ McCollum and Jaren Jackson Jr. are players to watch for the Pelicans and Grizzlies, respectively.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Grizzlies topped the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, 119-109. Their top scorer was Desmond Bane with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 30 7 5 0 1 5 Ja Morant 23 6 9 1 1 2 Luke Kennard 20 5 2 2 0 6

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant is averaging team highs in points (26.4 per game) and assists (8.1). And he is contributing 5.9 rebounds, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Jackson tops the Grizzlies in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 18.0 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots (first in the NBA).

Bane gets the Grizzlies 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones gets the Grizzlies 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks gets the Grizzlies 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 20.2 6.9 1.1 0.8 2.2 1.3 Desmond Bane 21.7 3.9 4.0 1.1 0.3 2.7 Ja Morant 14.8 3.4 5.1 0.7 0.3 0.7 Luke Kennard 15.2 4.2 2.4 0.5 0.1 4.1 Xavier Tillman 10.0 6.5 2.1 1.2 0.6 0.0

