Southwest Division opponents square off when the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) at Smoothie King Center on April 5, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

Memphis is 34-7 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.

The Grizzlies average only 4.4 more points per game (116.7) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (112.3).

Memphis has put together a 40-8 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies average more points per game at home (119.8) than away (113.4), and also concede fewer points at home (109.2) than away (116.3).

At home the Grizzlies are collecting 26.6 assists per game, 1.7 more than away (24.9).

Grizzlies Injuries