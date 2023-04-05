Bryce Elder will try to shut down Nolan Arenado and company when the Atlanta Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals ranked ninth-best in MLB action last season with 197 total home runs.

Last year the Cardinals' .420 slugging percentage ranked seventh-best in MLB.

St. Louis drew at least five walks in 39 games last season, and it went 32-7 in those contests.

Atlanta was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 789 total runs last season.

Last year the Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage was fourth-best in the majors.

St. Louis had a 7.4 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 30th in baseball.

St. Louis' pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.79 last year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals ranked 15th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP last season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (0-0) in his second start this season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Blue Jays L 10-9 Home Miles Mikolas Alek Manoah 4/1/2023 Blue Jays W 4-1 Home Jack Flaherty Kevin Gausman 4/2/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Chris Bassitt 4/3/2023 Braves L 8-4 Home Jake Woodford Charlie Morton 4/4/2023 Braves L 4-1 Home Steven Matz Dylan Dodd 4/5/2023 Braves - Home Miles Mikolas Bryce Elder 4/7/2023 Brewers - Away Jack Flaherty Brandon Woodruff 4/8/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Montgomery Eric Lauer 4/9/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Woodford Freddy Peralta 4/10/2023 Rockies - Away Steven Matz German Márquez 4/11/2023 Rockies - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Freeland

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.