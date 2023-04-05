How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryce Elder will try to shut down Nolan Arenado and company when the Atlanta Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals ranked ninth-best in MLB action last season with 197 total home runs.
- Last year the Cardinals' .420 slugging percentage ranked seventh-best in MLB.
- St. Louis drew at least five walks in 39 games last season, and it went 32-7 in those contests.
- Atlanta was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 789 total runs last season.
- Last year the Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage was fourth-best in the majors.
- St. Louis had a 7.4 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 30th in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.79 last year, ninth-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals ranked 15th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP last season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-9
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Alek Manoah
|4/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-1
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Kevin Gausman
|4/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Chris Bassitt
|4/3/2023
|Braves
|L 8-4
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Charlie Morton
|4/4/2023
|Braves
|L 4-1
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Dylan Dodd
|4/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Bryce Elder
|4/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Eric Lauer
|4/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Freddy Peralta
|4/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|German Márquez
|4/11/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Kyle Freeland
