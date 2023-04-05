After going 1-for-1 in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)

Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.

Donovan picked up at least one hit 76 times last year in 128 games played (59.4%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.3%).

He hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games last year (five of 128), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.7% of his games a year ago (29 of 128), Donovan drove home a run. In 11 of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

He crossed the plate in 50 of 128 games last season (39.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.4% of his games (12 times).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 58 .330 AVG .236 .441 OBP .351 .457 SLG .305 17 XBH 10 3 HR 2 25 RBI 20 26/30 K/BB 44/31 0 SB 2 Home Away 68 GP 60 39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (61.7%) 17 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.0%) 33 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.3%) 3 (4.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (16.7%)

