After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Tommy Edman At The Plate (2022)

Edman hit .265 with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.

In 102 of 155 games last season (65.8%) Edman had at least one hit, and in 41 of those contests (26.5%) he picked up more than one.

He went yard in 13 of 155 games in 2022 (8.4%), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.5% of his 155 games a year ago, Edman drove in a run (41 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (8.4%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 69 of 155 games last season (44.5%), including scoring more than once in 13.5% of his games (21 times).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 75 .276 AVG .254 .320 OBP .332 .416 SLG .385 24 XBH 24 8 HR 5 28 RBI 29 47/17 K/BB 64/31 19 SB 13 Home Away 79 GP 76 52 (65.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%) 22 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.0%) 36 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (43.4%) 8 (10.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.6%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)