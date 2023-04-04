After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)

Goldschmidt had 178 hits and a .405 on-base percentage while slugging .578.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Goldschmidt had a base hit in 111 of 153 games last year (72.5%), with at least two hits in 49 of those contests (32.0%).

In 32 of 153 games last year, he hit a home run (20.9%). He went deep in 5.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Goldschmidt picked up an RBI in 56 of 153 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 35 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 16 games.

He scored a run in 78 of his 153 games a year ago (51.0%), with more than one run scored 25 times (16.3%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 74 .347 AVG .290 .441 OBP .370 .653 SLG .507 39 XBH 37 22 HR 13 67 RBI 48 62/46 K/BB 79/34 4 SB 3 Home Away 79 GP 74 59 (74.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (70.3%) 26 (32.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (31.1%) 44 (55.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (45.9%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.9%) 34 (43.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)