How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Ja Morant (10th, 26.5 points per game) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) host Damian Lillard (third, 32.2) and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45).
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 49% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 49% from the field, it is 24-5 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 27th.
- The Grizzlies record 116.7 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 116.5 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Memphis has a 32-6 record when putting up more than 116.5 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are averaging 119.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 113.4 points per contest.
- Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, allowing 109.2 points per game, compared to 116.3 on the road.
- The Grizzlies are making 12.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 0.3% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.6 threes per game, 34.9% three-point percentage).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Dillon Brooks
|Questionable
|Hip
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Ziaire Williams
|Out
|Foot/Ankle
