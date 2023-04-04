Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) battle Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-17.5)
|228.5
|-1800
|+1000
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-17.5)
|228.5
|-2000
|+1000
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-17.5)
|228.5
|-1667
|+1050
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-17.5)
|-
|-2500
|+1200
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by four points per game with a +312 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 112.7 per outing (11th in the league).
- The Trail Blazers' -250 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.3 points per game (20th in NBA) while allowing 116.5 per outing (20th in league).
- These two teams score 230 points per game combined, 1.5 more than this game's point total.
- These two teams give up 229.2 points per game combined, 0.7 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Memphis has compiled a 35-38-5 ATS record so far this year.
- Portland has covered 35 times in 78 chances against the spread this season.
Grizzlies and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+1500
|+600
|-10000
|Trail Blazers
|-
|-
|-
