Nolan Gorman -- 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)

  • Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Gorman got a hit in 48.9% of his 90 games last year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those contests.
  • He homered in 14.4% of his games in 2022 (13 of 90), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gorman picked up an RBI in 22 of 90 games last season (24.4%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • In 36.7% of his games last season (33 of 90), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (8.9%) he scored more than once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 42
.212 AVG .241
.281 OBP .320
.390 SLG .453
14 XBH 13
6 HR 8
18 RBI 17
56/12 K/BB 47/16
0 SB 1
Home Away
46 GP 44
21 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (52.3%)
8 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%)
14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (43.2%)
6 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.9%)
11 (23.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
  • The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Morton will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 39-year-old righty started the game and went two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
