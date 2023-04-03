Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 3, when he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)
- Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
- In 48.2% of his games last year (53 of 110), Nootbaar got a base hit, and in 12 of those games (10.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in 12.7% of his games last season (110 in all), going deep in 4% of his trips to home plate.
- Nootbaar picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his 110 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.2% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored in 37.3% of his 110 games last year, with two or more runs in 9.1% of those games (10).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.184
|AVG
|.266
|.271
|OBP
|.399
|.346
|SLG
|.539
|10
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|35/16
|K/BB
|36/36
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|22 (41.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (54.4%)
|4 (7.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (14.0%)
|15 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (45.6%)
|6 (11.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (14.0%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (29.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
- Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Morton starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 39-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- His 4.34 ERA ranked 38th, 1.233 WHIP ranked 35th, and 10.7 K/9 ranked sixth among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
