The Atlanta Braves (2-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-1) will match up in an early-season game on Monday, April 3 at Busch Stadium, with Charlie Morton starting for the Braves and Jake Woodford taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Woodford - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Braves were favored 130 times and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Braves won 81 of their 114 games, or 71.1%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Braves averaged 1.5 home runs per game when playing away from home last season (118 total in road outings).

Atlanta averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .435 on the road.

The Cardinals were chosen as underdogs in 65 games last year and walked away with the win 28 times (43.1%) in those games.

Last season, the Cardinals came away with a win 14 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

St. Louis hit 98 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

The Cardinals averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .421 at home.

Cardinals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

