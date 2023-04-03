Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (2-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-1) at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:45 PM on April 3.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton versus the Cardinals and Jake Woodford.

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals were underdogs in 65 games last season and came away with the win 28 times (43.1%) in those contests.

Last year, St. Louis won 14 of 43 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season St. Louis was the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (772 total).

The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule