Brendan Donovan -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)

  • Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.
  • Donovan had a hit in 76 of 128 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 26 of those games.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 3.9% of his games last season (128 in all), going deep in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22.7% of his games a year ago (29 of 128), Donovan drove in a run. In 11 of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He scored in 50 of 128 games last year (39.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.4% of his games (12 times).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 58
.330 AVG .236
.441 OBP .351
.457 SLG .305
17 XBH 10
3 HR 2
25 RBI 20
26/30 K/BB 44/31
0 SB 2
Home Away
68 GP 60
39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (61.7%)
17 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.0%)
33 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.3%)
3 (4.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff ranked second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allowed the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Morton will start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 39-year-old right-hander, started and went two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • His 4.34 ERA ranked 38th, 1.233 WHIP ranked 35th, and 10.7 K/9 ranked sixth among qualified major league pitchers last year.
