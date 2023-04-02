The Memphis Grizzlies, with Xavier Tillman, hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Tillman tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 108-94 win against the Clippers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Tillman's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.2 11.4 Rebounds 7.5 5 6.2 Assists -- 1.6 2.5 PRA 18.5 13.8 20.1 PR 16.5 12.2 17.6 3PM 0.5 0.1 0



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Xavier Tillman has made 3.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 5.4% of his team's total makes.

Tillman's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.2.

On defense, the Bulls have given up 112.2 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are ranked 24th in the league, allowing 26.1 per game.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 22 6 2 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.