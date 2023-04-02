Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman -- 1-for-2 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 2 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)
- Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Gorman picked up a hit in 48.9% of his games last year (44 of 90), with multiple hits in 15 of those contests (16.7%).
- He homered in 13 games a year ago (out of 90 opportunities, 14.4%), leaving the ballpark in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Gorman drove in a run in 22 games last year out of 90 (24.4%), including multiple RBIs in 8.9% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- He crossed the plate in 33 of 90 games last year (36.7%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (eight times).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.212
|AVG
|.241
|.281
|OBP
|.320
|.390
|SLG
|.453
|14
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|17
|56/12
|K/BB
|47/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|21 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (52.3%)
|8 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.9%)
|14 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (43.2%)
|6 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.9%)
|11 (23.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays gave up 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Bassitt gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- The 34-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went four innings.
- He ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
