The Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 108-94 win over the Clippers (his last game) Morant put up 10 points and four assists.

We're going to look at Morant's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 23.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 4.9 Assists 7.5 8 6.8 PRA 38.5 40.4 34.9 PR 30.5 32.4 28.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 0.7



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Bulls

Morant is responsible for attempting 16.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.3 per game.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 9.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Morant's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.2 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.2 points per game, the Bulls are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 26.1 per contest.

The Bulls concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Ja Morant vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 35 34 6 7 4 0 1

