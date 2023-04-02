The national championship will be decided when the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) play in the final game of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at American Airlines Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers put up an average of 81.7 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

LSU has put together a 23-0 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

Iowa has a 19-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.

The Hawkeyes put up 87.3 points per game, 30.1 more points than the 57.2 the Lady Tigers give up.

Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 57.2 points.

LSU is 27-0 when giving up fewer than 87.3 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 51.1% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Lady Tigers concede defensively.

The Lady Tigers' 46.1 shooting percentage from the field is 6.4 higher than the Hawkeyes have given up.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/24/2023 Colorado W 87-77 Climate Pledge Arena 3/26/2023 Louisville W 97-83 Climate Pledge Arena 3/31/2023 South Carolina W 77-73 American Airlines Center 4/2/2023 LSU - American Airlines Center

LSU Schedule