The Chicago Bulls (37-40) will look to Zach LaVine (15th in NBA, 24.9 points per game) when they try to knock off Ja Morant (10th in league, 26.6) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) on April 2, 2023 at United Center.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • The Grizzlies are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Memphis is 33-9 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 20th.
  • The Grizzlies score 116.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls allow.
  • When Memphis scores more than 112.2 points, it is 39-8.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, the Grizzlies are scoring 6.3 more points per game (119.8) than they are away from home (113.5).
  • Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, giving up 109.2 points per game, compared to 116 away from home.
  • At home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.8 more treys per game (12.2) than when playing on the road (11.4). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to away from home (34.6%).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Steven Adams Out Knee
John Konchar Questionable Hip
Brandon Clarke Out For Season Achilles
Ziaire Williams Out Foot/Ankle
Vince Williams Jr. Questionable Shoulder

