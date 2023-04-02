Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Ja Morant (10th, 26.6 PPG) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) visit Zach LaVine (15th, 24.9 PPG) and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The Grizzlies are 3-point favorites.
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Bulls 115 - Grizzlies 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Under (230)
- The Bulls have put together a 40-37-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 36-37-4 mark of the Grizzlies.
- When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Memphis (24-21-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (49%) than Chicago (15-13) does as the underdog (53.6%).
- Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 44.2% of the time this season (34 out of 77). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (33 out of 77).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 46-14, a better record than the Bulls have recorded (18-26) as moneyline underdogs.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Offensively, Memphis is averaging 116.8 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is ceding 112.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (10th-ranked).
- The Grizzlies are dishing out 25.7 assists per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- So far this season, the Grizzlies are making 11.8 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.9% (23rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- Of the shots taken by Memphis in 2022-23, 63.3% of them have been two-pointers (73% of the team's made baskets) and 36.7% have been from beyond the arc (27%).
