Dillon Brooks' Memphis Grizzlies take on the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Brooks, in his previous game (March 31 win against the Clippers) posted 12 points and two steals.

Below, we break down Brooks' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.2 14.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.3 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA -- 20.1 20.3 PR 15.5 17.5 17.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 13.4% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.5 per contest.

Brooks is averaging 5.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brooks' Grizzlies average 104.2 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Bulls give up 112.2 points per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bulls have allowed 26.1 per game, 24th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 27th in the league.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 35 5 1 4 1 0 2

