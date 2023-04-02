Sunday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (1-1) and the Toronto Blue Jays (1-1) facing off at Busch Stadium (on April 2) at 2:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 win for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery against the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 7, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals won 65, or 65.7%, of the 99 games they played as favorites last season.

St. Louis had a record of 65-34, a 65.7% win rate, when it was favored by -110 or more by bookmakers last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 52.4% chance to win.

St. Louis was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 772 total runs last season.

The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule