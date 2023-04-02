Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Knizner -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 2 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew Knizner At The Plate (2022)
- Knizner hit .215 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.
- Knizner had a hit in 40 of 97 games last season, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He homered in 4.1% of his games last season (97 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Knizner drove in a run in 15 games last year out 97 (15.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He came around to score in 24.7% of his games last season (24 of 97), with more than one run on three occasions (3.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|.210
|AVG
|.219
|.319
|OBP
|.290
|.300
|SLG
|.300
|5
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|12
|24/12
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|17 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (46.0%)
|3 (6.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (22.0%)
|7 (14.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (34.0%)
|2 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.0%)
|6 (12.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (18.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Bassitt will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 34-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He ranked 28th in ERA (3.42), 23rd in WHIP (1.145), and 23rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.