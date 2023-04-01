Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (coming off going 1-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)
- Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Gorman got a hit in 48.9% of his 90 games last season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.
- He hit a long ball in 13 of 90 games in 2022 (14.4%), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman drove in a run in 22 games last year out 90 (24.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored in 33 of 90 games last season (36.7%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (eight times).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.212
|AVG
|.241
|.281
|OBP
|.320
|.390
|SLG
|.453
|14
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|17
|56/12
|K/BB
|47/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|21 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (52.3%)
|8 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.9%)
|14 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (43.2%)
|6 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.9%)
|11 (23.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Gausman takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 32-year-old right-hander started the game and went 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- He ranked 25th in ERA (3.35), 36th in WHIP (1.237), and seventh in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
