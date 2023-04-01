Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Busch Stadium. Kevin Gausman will be on the mound for Toronto, with first pitch at 2:15 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals hit 197 homers last season, which ranked ninth in the league.

Fueled by 508 extra-base hits, the Cardinals ranked seventh in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage last season.

St. Louis had a team batting average of .252 last season, which ranked ninth among MLB teams.

St. Louis scored 772 runs last season, which ranked fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals had an OBP of .325 last season, which ranked fourth in MLB.

St. Louis had a 7.4 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 30th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.79 last year, ninth-best in baseball.

St. Louis pitchers had a 1.270 WHIP last season, 15th in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty to the mound for his first start this season.

The 27-year-old righty last pitched Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, tossing one scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Blue Jays L 10-9 Home Miles Mikolas Alek Manoah 4/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jack Flaherty Kevin Gausman 4/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jordan Montgomery Chris Bassitt 4/3/2023 Braves - Home Jake Woodford Charlie Morton 4/4/2023 Braves - Home Steven Matz - 4/5/2023 Braves - Home Miles Mikolas Max Fried 4/7/2023 Brewers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.