After going 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)

Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.

In 59.4% of his games last year (76 of 128), Donovan had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (20.3%) he recorded two or more hits.

He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 128 opportunities, 3.9%), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan picked up an RBI in 29 of 128 games last season (22.7%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.6%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 50 of 128 games last year (39.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.4% of his games (12 times).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 58 .330 AVG .236 .441 OBP .351 .457 SLG .305 17 XBH 10 3 HR 2 25 RBI 20 26/30 K/BB 44/31 0 SB 2 Home Away 68 GP 60 39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (61.7%) 17 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.0%) 33 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.3%) 3 (4.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (16.7%)

