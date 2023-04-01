Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)
- Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.
- In 59.4% of his games last year (76 of 128), Donovan had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (20.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 128 opportunities, 3.9%), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan picked up an RBI in 29 of 128 games last season (22.7%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.6%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 50 of 128 games last year (39.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.4% of his games (12 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.330
|AVG
|.236
|.441
|OBP
|.351
|.457
|SLG
|.305
|17
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|20
|26/30
|K/BB
|44/31
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|60
|39 (57.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (61.7%)
|17 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.0%)
|33 (48.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (28.3%)
|3 (4.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.3%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Gausman will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- The 32-year-old righty started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Seattle Mariners.
- His 3.35 ERA ranked 25th, 1.237 WHIP ranked 36th, and 10.6 K/9 ranked seventh among qualified major league pitchers last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.