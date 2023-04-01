Andrew Knizner -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate (2022)

Knizner hit .215 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.

In 40 of 97 games last season (41.2%) Knizner had at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (14.4%) he picked up more than one.

In four of 97 games last year, he left the yard (4.1%). He went deep in 1.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Knizner drove in a run in 15 games last season out 97 (15.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He crossed home plate in 24 of his 97 games a year ago (24.7%), with two or more runs scored three times (3.1%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 39 GP 47 .210 AVG .219 .319 OBP .290 .300 SLG .300 5 XBH 9 2 HR 2 13 RBI 12 24/12 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 47 GP 50 17 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (46.0%) 3 (6.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.0%) 7 (14.9%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (34.0%) 2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.0%) 6 (12.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (18.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)