Luke Kennard and the Memphis Grizzlies take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Kennard tallied 12 points in his previous game, which ended in a 141-132 loss versus the Clippers.

With prop bets available for Kennard, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.8 13.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 3.4 Assists -- 1.5 2.5 PRA -- 12.8 19.7 PR 12.5 11.3 17.2 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.6



Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Clippers

The Grizzlies average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.2. His opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.8 points per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Clippers have conceded 43.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

Allowing 24.9 assists per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are 14th in the NBA, conceding 12.3 makes per contest.

Luke Kennard vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 33 12 4 2 1 1 0 3/5/2023 29 15 3 4 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.