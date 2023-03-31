The Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) at FedExForum on March 31, 2023.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE, BSSC

BSSE, BSSC Catch NBA games all season long with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Clippers allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 33-7 overall.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 16th.

The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 112.8 the Clippers give up.

Memphis is 39-8 when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are putting up 120.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 113.5 points per contest.

Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 116 in away games.

The Grizzlies are making 12.2 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 0.8% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.4 threes per game, 34.6% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Injuries