Dillon Brooks could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

In his most recent game, a 141-132 loss versus the Clippers, Brooks tallied 30 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Now let's examine Brooks' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.3 13.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.1 PRA -- 20.2 20.2 PR 14.5 17.6 17.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Dillon Brooks' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 13.4% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.6 per contest.

Brooks is averaging 5.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brooks' opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.2 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have allowed 112.8 points per contest, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Clippers have conceded 43.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the league.

The Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.9 assists per game.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 34 30 6 4 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brooks or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.