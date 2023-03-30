Opening Day between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Toronto Blue Jays will take place on Thursday, March 30 at Busch Stadium, with Miles Mikolas getting the nod for the Cardinals and Alek Manoah toeing the rubber for the Blue Jays. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-110). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Manoah - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Cardinals won 65 out of the 99 games, or 65.7%, in which they were favored.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals hit 98 home runs at home last season (1.2 per game).

St. Louis had a .421 slugging percentage and averaged 3.0 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Blue Jays were victorious in 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Blue Jays won 13 of 29 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

Toronto averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (98 total in road contests).

The Blue Jays averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .428 on the road.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

