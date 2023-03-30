Thursday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (0-0) and the Toronto Blue Jays (0-0) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on March 30.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas against the Blue Jays and Alek Manoah.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals won 65, or 65.7%, of the 99 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, St. Louis won 65 of its 99 games, or 65.7%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 772 total runs last season.

The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule