Grizzlies vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - March 29
The Memphis Grizzlies (48-27) have eight players on the injury report, including Jaren Jackson Jr., in their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (40-36) at FedExForum on Wednesday, March 29 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies are coming off of a 113-108 victory over the Magic in their most recent outing on Tuesday. Desmond Bane scored a team-leading 31 points for the Grizzlies in the win.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out
|Knee
|8.6
|11.6
|2.3
|Tyus Jones
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|10.5
|2.5
|5.1
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|17.9
|6.7
|0.9
|John Konchar
|SG
|Questionable
|Hip
|5.1
|4.2
|1.3
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|10.0
|5.5
|1.3
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|21.4
|5.0
|4.2
|Xavier Tillman
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|6.9
|4.8
|1.5
|Ziaire Williams
|SF
|Out
|Foot/Ankle
|5.2
|2.1
|0.7
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Marcus Morris: Out (Illness), Norman Powell: Questionable (Shoulder), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSSC
Grizzlies Season Insights
- The Grizzlies score just 4.1 more points per game (116.7) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (112.6).
- Memphis is 39-7 when it scores more than 112.6 points.
- The Grizzlies are tallying 122.3 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 116.7.
- Memphis connects on 11.9 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 12.7 its opponents make, shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.
- The Grizzlies rank 15th in the league averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second, allowing 107.8 points per 100 possessions.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-1.5
|231
